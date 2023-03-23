‘Koi kuch nahi ukhad sakta…’: Ashneer Grover reveals the truth behind notice periods

There is nothing to be scared of when it comes to not agreeing to serve a notice period, says entrepreneur and investor, Ashneer Grover. He was addressing a bunch of students at the Institute of Management Technology (Ghaziabad) a few days ago when a student asked him how to handle a situation when you are required to serve a three-months-notice period while there is pressure to join the next company as soon as possible.



In his typical blunt tone, Grover replied candidly to the student by saying, “HR wale bade ache ache clause sign karate hai apse (The HR people make you sign several clauses),” he said, adding, “That you cannot leave without serving a three-months notice period or cannot work with its competitor after leaving the company…”



He then went on to reveal that these clauses are not enforceable in court and said that people get scared at the mention of court which is why they succumb to the pressure of serving a three-months-notice period.



“Sachai ko samjho na…If a company says three months' notice period, tu agle din chala ja, koi kuch nahi ukhaad sakta…(Understand the reality, If a company says you have to serve a 3-month notice period, you leave the next day and no one will be able to do anything).”



He also said that organisations are looking for people who can join them the very next day. Citing his own example, he revealed that he would get frustrated when he wanted to join someone the next day but couldn’t because of the notice period.



He also noted that if one sits down and does a cost versus benefit analysis, he or she would realise that no company would have the time or resources to hire a lawyer and take the employee to court.



“The cost of hiring a lawyer is probably more than your salary. Don’t listen to the HRs,” he concluded.



Also Read: Infosys announces Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw’s retirement from Board