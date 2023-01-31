Layoffs 2023: OLX to fire 1,500 employees globally

OLX which is the classifieds unit of internet group, Prosus, is planning to cut about 15 per cent of its workforce globally. The number of people who will be laid off from the Indian team could not be ascertained. The company spokesperson confirmed the news and said, "We can confirm that OLX is taking necessary measures to reduce its cost structure in light of changing macroeconomic conditions. Regrettably, this means we are reducing the roles across our business. We are sorry to part ways with these valuable contributors, but doing so was necessary to meet our future ambitions. Ensuring that our employees are treated fairly and with dignity and respect is at the forefront of our mind throughout this process."

(This is a developing story)