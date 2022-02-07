scorecardresearch
Meesho moves to work-from-anywhere mode, to sponsor annual 'workations'

Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said, "Meeshoites now have the power to define workplace flexibility and convenience."

Meesho, founded by Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, aims to reach 100 million users by December 2022. Meesho, founded by Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal, aims to reach 100 million users by December 2022.

Social commerce unicorn Meesho on Friday announced that it has moved to work from anywhere mode under which the company's employees can work from any location across the country.
 
Informing about the change on Twitter, Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said, "We're permanently adopting a Boundaryless Workplace model. Meeshoites now have the power to define workplace flexibility and convenience."
 
In a series of tweets, he also explained the rationale behind adopting this workplace model, and also the ways in which the company will engage with its employees.
 
Aatrey said that the new ways of working amidst the pandemic during the past two years have shattered long-held beliefs that virtual work isn't possible.
 


 
"We studied multiple models to conclude that in an uncertain world, business growth in fact depends on a resilient & productive workforce!" he said.
 
He also said that business leaders need to acknowledge that employees' psychological and physical safety is more important than their location of work.

Explaining how the company will go about this, Aatrey said that Meesho will open satellite offices in areas with high demand and talent density, while its head office will continue to be in Bengaluru. Workplace flexibility will open up opportunities for global talent to build for 'Bharat', he said.
 


 
For employee engagement, Meesho will sponsor annual workations in places like Goa, Shimla, among others; form regional committees to help form interest groups and sports clubs; and hold quarterly in-person summits to review the progress and plan for the next three months.
 
Meanwhile, onboarding for new employees will include virtual boot camps and meet-and-greet sessions to help build team camaraderie.
 

 
Aatrey also clarified that work location will not determine the compensation for employees.
 
