Ola Electric announces Rs 10,000 discount and cashback on its S1 Pro e-scooters: Know more

Electric vehicle unicorn, Ola Electric, has announced a discount of Rs 10,000 on its Ola S1 Pro scooters, which it is offering as part of a festival sale called 'Ola Hyper Sunday'. In addition to this, Ola has also announced a cashback of Rs 4,000 and Rs 2,000 on its Ola S1 Pro and S1 e-scooters, respectively.

These offers will be applicable across all Ola Experience Centres on Sunday, December 18 from 9 am to 9 pm.

Commenting on this development, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric, said: “Ola Experience Centres have boosted our sales and have provided ease of access to customers across different markets and geographies. The ‘Ola Hyper Sunday’, with all its lucrative and relevant offers, makes for a great opportunity for our prospective customers to visit these centres and join us in our mission to #EndICEAge.”

The festival sales apart, Ola customers can also take home an Ola scooter at a zero down payment with the equated monthly installments starting from Rs 2,500 with a 8.99 per cent rate of interest. This will come at a zero processing fee and users can also avail themselves of additional discounts on select credit cards as part of its “December to Remember” campaign.

Last month, Ola breached the landmark of selling 20,000 units once again in the month of November. In October, the EV unicorn company had announced it had breached the 20,000 units mark while reporting the sales of its S1 series of e-scooters.

With this, Ola became the largest EV seller in India according to the Vahaan portal followed by Okinawa scooters, which manufactures roughly about 17,000 scooters.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led company was founded in 2017 and became a unicorn in 2019. Other players operating in a similar space include TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450X, and Hero Motocorp’s recently-launched VIDA V1 series.

