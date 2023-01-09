Shark Tank India 2: Once on the brink of failing, this Bengaluru-based start-up’s shoes are now getting sold out

He came for funding on Shark Tank India. But he went back without taking one. That is Ganesh Balakrishnan, Founder of Bengaluru-based shoe manufacturing start-up, Flatheads. The fifth episode which aired on Friday saw Balakrishnan reveal that if he was unable to raise funding, he would have to shut the business down as the runaway cash was almost over. And now, he claims that the shoes on his website are fast-selling out.



“We've almost sold out our inventory in India, so pardon us if you aren't able to find your size on www.flatheads.in. Would be amazing if you can tell your friends in the US and UAE to try our shoes,” he wrote on LinkedIn.

How did Balakrishnan carve this inspirational journey?



To begin with, Balakrishnan came as the second contestant on the episode and pitched his company. Flatheads makes shoes which are sustainable and environment-friendly. The shoes cost between Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000. So far, despite the pandemic, the company has been able to sell 20,000 units, he shared.



However, what caught the sharks' attention was his resilience (he has run two start-ups previously). In addition, Balakrishnan has studied form coveted colleges such as IIT, IIM and worked at companies like Bain and Company, and Honeywell.



He broke down on the episode while sharing his struggles. His co-founder had exited Flatheads a while back and Balakrishnan had to invest Rs 35 lakh from personal savings to keep the company afloat. Aman Gupta (Co-founder and CMO of boAt) said that his basics were not in place and declined to invest in the company along with the others. However, Peyush Bansal (CEO of Lenskart) and Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar) rolled out an offer to him but Balakrishnan refused saying he wanted to re-evaluate his actions. While the fundraise part did not work out, he won hearts for being honest and particularly, for baring his soul on national television. Shortly after the episode aired, he took to LinkedIn and said how he was dreading the premiering of the episode but it has turned out to be a blessing in disguise.