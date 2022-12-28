Shark Tank India: From washrooms to being chased in cars, here are strangest places where Sharks heard pitches

From public washrooms to calling them out while driving, the sharks of the Shark Tank India show shared the strangest places they have heard pitches from entrepreneurs. Peyush Bansal (Founder of Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (CEO of Sugar), Anupam Mittal (Founder of Shaadi.com), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho) sat down with film journalist Anupama Chopra ahead of the show’s premiere next week.



Bansal and Singh shared how they were approached by entrepreneurs in washrooms for a selfie and then for pitching their ideas.



“In a hotel washroom, somebody came up to me, she spoke to me about her business and even wanted my card…I was like I can’t run away anywhere,” Singh told Chopra.



Bansal also shared a similar experience. “I had just landed in Singapore and was using the public washroom. When I started washing my hands, he said he wanted a selfie and then share an idea. I asked him if he wanted to step out but he seemed too impatient…”



Bansal added that he felt very embarrassed as people had started gathering in the washroom and he was carrying a big luggage as well.



Mittal shared that he hasn’t taken an elevator ride in a very long time without people pitching him. He also said that once he was in his car and an entrepreneur, who was driving his car parallelly, tried to stop him and pitch him.



Bansal echoed Mittal’s point and said that one of the entrepreneurs followed his car and reached his home. “When I got out of my car, he came from behind and started pitching his idea to me.” Both Bansal and his wife were surprised, he said.



This second edition of the Shark Tank series stars Mittal, Singh, Bansal, Jain along with Namita Thapar (Executive Director of India Business, Emcure), and Aman Gupta (Co-founder of boAt).



Ashneer Grover (Co-founder of BharatPe) and Ghazal Alagh (Co-founder of Mamaearth) will not be joining the other sharks in this season. Grover and his family members are embroiled in a courtroom battle with BharatPe for misappropriation of funds, among other accusations.



Grover, in fact, will be seen in a separate show with a similar format. He will be seen featuring in the second season of the popular series TVF Pitchers.

