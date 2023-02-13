Shark Tank judge Peyush Bansal recalls when he cleaned Lenskart store till 1 am in the night

A start-up founder has to hustle to succeed. Peyush Bansal, CEO of eyewear brand, Lenskart and a judge on Shark Tank India recently recalled his “hustle days” in a reality show. Bansal recalled he, his team of co-founders and their better halves cleaned up the Lenskart store till 1 am a day before its launch.



“We had no one so we had to clean the store ourselves,” he reminisced and further added that he wanted to give a “wow experience” to its international customers. Lenskart launched its first store in the overseas market in Singapore about three-and -a-half-years back.



Bansal is currently appearing on the Indian version of the Shark Tank series. In season one, he invested Rs 8.7 crore across 27 deals. In the second edition, till week six, he has invested over Rs 9.45 crore across different start-up deals.



Bansal had recently revealed to Business Today that he was a big fan of the American version of Shark Tank. He also said that the experience of appearing on the show was a “great experience”.



“Getting out there, meeting entrepreneurs from across the country, I could see that the pace at which we used to do things is very different from the pace at which the new generation is doing things. I also saw that if we used to do something in $10, people are now doing it in under $1, and they’re doing it in less time," he said.

"So, I was able to bring back a lot of fresh perspectives and learning to my own business. It has been great to partner with some of these entrepreneurs. I go back and talk to my team now, ask them why are we not doing this? Tell them this is where the world is moving. So, all in all, it’s been way richer than I thought it would be,” he added.



Also Read: ‘Never responded to emails’: Sharks accused of ghosting start-up founder after promising funding in Shark Tank India