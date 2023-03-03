Telangana govt launches prototyping facility center T-Works in Hyderabad

Telangana Government has introduced a new prototyping facility in Hyderabad. The government launched T-Works in the presence of manufacturing giant Foxconn's Chairman Young Liu.



While the soft launch of the facility happened about eight months ago, the actual launch happened on Thursday in Hyderabad. The center which is located beside T-Hub (a research and innovation facility launched by the Government as well) will provide a prototyping platform to several Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, innovators, start-ups, students and other young entrepreneurs. Additionally, it will also help them rent and use equipment. T-Works will also witness events, competitions and workshops for those who want to undergo training in handling and using equipment.



"I am very impressed with Telangana's speed of making T-Works work. Fast is the key. This is very critical for the hitech industry. With Telangana's speed, we can do almost everything!” Liu said.



The recently-introduced unit also received the praise of several industry leaders as well. “Being launched today in Hyderabad by the Telangana Govt. Will help move India more rapidly down the path of becoming the world’s preferred manufacturing destination,” Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, posted on social media platform, Twitter.



Foxconn, which is one of Apple's primary suppliers in India, will also be investing in India, and in the process it will create 1 lakh jobs. The iPhone maker will be investing in an electronics manufacturing facility in the state of Telangana. Telangana's IT minister KT Rama Rao confirmed that the investment by Foxconn will create about 1,00,000 jobs in the state.



“IT is not just Information Technology but I believe, it is ‘India and Taiwan,’” KT Rama Rao said. He also added that the launch of T-Works marks another milestone towards making Telangana a world leader in product innovation.





