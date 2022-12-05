The Good Glamm Group acquires majority stake in Twinkle Khanna’s content platform, Tweak

Content-to-commerce unicorn The Good Glamm Group has acquired a 51 per cent stake in actor-turned-entrepreneur, Twinkle Khanna’s digital venture, Tweak, for an undisclosed amount. In a statement, the company revealed the acquisition will enable The Good Glamm Group to get access to the Tier I markets in which Tweak has a strong presence.



Tweak is a digital platform which talks about women-related challenges, and issues. From relationships to sustainable living, it brings on the forefront several topics. The platform is a huge hit among women and has about 466k followers on Instagram.



Commenting on this development, Khanna said, “This strategic partnership will give Tweak India a cohesive platform to grow and optimize our strengths. In building a scalable business, one must always be ready to take the next leap and I am positive that the merger with the Good Glamm Group will help me pull off a Produnova with three perfect somersaults and ensure that we all land firmly on our feet.”



Following this cash and stock deal, the Mumbai-based brand will function under Good Media Co, which is led by Priyanka Gill, who is the co-founder of The Good Glamm Group. In addition, Khanna will continue her role as Tweak’s Founder and CEO. She will acquire a seat as a stakeholder in The Good Glamm Group.



Gill said that she has always admired Khanna for her wit and grit. “What Twinkle has built with Tweak India is phenomenal and I am really excited to welcome her to the Good Glamm family. We look forward to creating impactful content together at the Good Media Co to reach and engage new audiences,” she revealed.



The Good Glamm was founded by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi. It has several digital media entities under it including the likes of POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini and BabyChakra. It also has a presence in Dubai and Singapore.



It is backed by marquee investors including the likes of Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures, L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, Amazon, Stride Ventures, among others.



Also Read: Funding winter: PE/VC investment in Indian start-ups picks up in Nov 2022, but shows 28% YoY decline