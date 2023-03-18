This start-up entrepreneur was ready to work as an intern even after earning crores. Here’s why

Third Unicorn's co-founder Aseem Ghavri wanted to work as an intern or personal assistant with the top start-up founders of the country, he has revealed. In a podcast with social media influencer, Raj Shamani, Ghavri said, “I wanted to understand the entire funding game. I was ready to work as an intern or PA.” The other co-founder at Third Unicorn is the more popular Ashneer Grover.



Gharvi revealed that he was affected by how everyone’s focus was just on becoming a unicorn.



“I was 16 or 17 when I started my first venture. I saw people getting celebrated for raising funding despite them making losses. And here we were focusing very hard on unit economics,” he said and further added, “We were growing using our own money but nobody was asking us,” he said.



This caused a lot of dissatisfaction to the point that Ghavri started wondering, “Mene toh kuch kia hi nahi hai unicorn hi hota hai sab kuch. (I have done nothing…becoming a unicorn is everything…)”



A unicorn refers to a company which is valued over $1 billion. Ghavri revealed that in the past, he launched and ran a couple of ventures previously without raising funding. Before Third Unicorn, Ghavri founded three other ventures including BlockTech Brew (a data analytics product), and Hungryville (a food cart business which later got acquired).



He launched Code Brew Labs in 2013, a start-up that provides an end-to-end app development ecosystem.



Ghavri shared that although Code Brew Labs was a success with over 10,000 clients across the world including BharatPe, Vodafone, Neilson, among others, he felt that he was still not there yet.



The tech entrepreneur shared that he wrote cold emails to all the top entrepreneurs of the country including Grover. Initially, he didn’t get a response from anyone but he persevered.



After some struggle it was Grover who responded to Ghavri and later the two launched ‘Third Unicorn’ in 2022.



Also Read: Fintech major PhonePe raises additional $200 million from Walmart