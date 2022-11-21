TikTok's Indian rival Chingari launches monetisation plans for content creators, users

Tik Tok’s rival from India, Chingari, has launched a content monetisation plan for creators and its users. The daily, weekly and monthly plans are priced at Rs 20, Rs 30, and Rs 100 respectively. This move will enable the creators’ community to double their earnings through its ‘GARI’ mining program, the company said in a statement.



Additionally, it will also allow users to withdraw the money from the app and get it directly deposited in their banks. They will get “real cash” the company claims.



The GARI mining program is an initiative which enables individuals to create content, upload on the platform and then earn rewards in the form of crypto tokens.



Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO of Chingari, said that content monetisation continues to remain a “serious challenge for millions for creators” but this move will make this space more accessible for those aspiring to be in it.



He also said, “This is another step towards the democratisation of the creator economy where micro and nano-influencers from Tier II and III cities of India can also monetise their content at a minimal cost.”



The short video sharing platform was started in 2018 by Ghosh and Biswatma Nayak. The Bengaluru-based start-up was one of the 24 winners of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation challenge. It got noticed after China’s Byte Dance-owned Tik Tok got banned in India in 2020.



The app was called India’s answer to the Chinese company. Moreover, it saw so much traffic post the ban that it even crashed several times. Modi also applauded the app in his address to the nation ‘Mann Ki Baat’ the same year.



Currently, Chingari has five million daily active users and 40 million monthly active users. It is available in 15 languages and has seen 170 million downloads on Play Store till now. Over 200 million videos are watched on the Chingari app every day.

Also Read: Google & Tiger Global-backed fintech start-up Progcap disburses Rs 3,000 crore worth loans

Also Read: Edtech start-up Scaler rewards employees; announces 10-day ‘gratitude leaves’