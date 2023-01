Edtech start-up upGrad's Chief Executive Officer, Arjun Mohan has quit the company. According to a report by Reuters, the development happened in December but there was no mention of it in the public. In a statement to Reuters, Mohan said, "I have decided to move out of upGrad after almost 3 years of service as the CEO India business. My last day of employment will be 15th Jan."

(This is a developing story.)