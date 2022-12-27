Urban Company tops 'fairest companies' list; BigBasket ranks 2nd

Urban Company has topped the list of fair work ratings. According to the labour standards measuring platform, Fairwork, the company scored points on the basis of management, workplace conditions, pay, employee contracts, and more.



Other start-ups on the list included Bigbasket, Flipkart, Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Porter. The report also highlighted that none of the start-ups scored a perfect 10 on 10. Highest was scored by Urban Company (7/10) followed by BigBasket (6/10) and then Swiggy (5/10) and Flipkart (5/10).



The report gave special mentions to start-ups like Zepto and Swiggy which are specifically taking action to make their workplaces more inclusive of marginalised communities.



Quick commerce start-up Zepto, for instance, makes an attempt to include and hire differently-abled people. Swiggy too, of late, has initiated an external audit of its work allocation process to check for any biases, especially, concerning marginalised groups.



One benchmark in which none of the start-ups scored anything, as per the report, was that of ‘fair representation.’ “Much like last year, we were unable to [find] evidence [in] any platform to meet the thresholds of these principles despite the growing significance of collective bodies representing platform workers,” the report revealed.



The report also revealed that while there are several redressal mechanisms for workers available, the issues have remained unaddressed as there is a tendency to “either portray such articulation as a ‘law and order problem’ or to merely dismiss it.”



This year, Fairwork evaluated 12 start-ups in India before arriving at these conclusions.

Also Read: Infosys, Wipro, TCS: IT CEOs' salary increased 1,500% while freshers' salary up only 50% in last 10 years

Also Read: Flipkart’s $700 million cash payout may benefit 25,000 employees: Report