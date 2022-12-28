Uttar Pradesh was the most visited state in India, Luxembourg favourite holiday destination in Europe, claims OYO report

Uttar Pradesh became the most-visited state in India, according to annual travel data shared by hospitality tech start-up, OYO. On a global level, Luxembourg was Europe’s favourite holiday destination in 2022 and Texas was the most travelled city for OYO customers in the US.



The data also revealed that Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai are the most booked cities for business travel.



Among the holiday destinations, Jaipur, Goa, Kochi, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam emerged as favourite leisure destinations in 2022 in India. In addition, Varanasi became the most booked destination for pilgrimage followed by Tirupati, Puri, Amritsar and Haridwar.



The demand for travel saw a sudden uptick by about 44 per cent during the Christmas Week (December 25- 31)



Travel has bounced back with a sharp recovery curve as compared to 2021, said Shreerang Godbole, Global Chief Service Officer at OYO.



“During the past year, we faced challenges and learnt to overcome them by going back to the drawing board. We have invested significant time in understanding the pulse of the post-pandemic traveller and made strides on the customer experience front by launching several truly beneficial features for our users,” Godbolde said, adding, “This year, we observed that travellers wanted to make the most of their holidays, and extended long weekends. Remote working offered flexibility to consumers to use their time and explore domestic destinations to make up for their lost vacations.”



He also added that globally, leisure destinations are responsible for leading the recovery curve while in India, it is business travel which is doing it.



The company also noted that users spent most of the time on the OYO app around 12pm and the maximum time spent by a user on the OYO app was 91 days. The Ritesh Agarwal-led company also noted that customers preferred to “pay at the hotel” choosing the option over 16 million times in 2022 over the app.

