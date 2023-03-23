Who is Rahul Roy Chowdhary? The new Indian-origin Grammarly CEO

San Francisco-based Grammarly, which provides English writing assistance services, announced that Rahul Roy Chowdhary will be the new Chief Executive Officer of the company. Currently, serving as the Global Head of Product, the change will be effective from May 1.



In a blog, the company's present CEO Brad Hoover wrote, “We’re now at an inflection point for our product and business. Seizing this moment and reaching the next orders of magnitude requires us to move faster and at a much larger scale. A new era of leadership can help drive this inflection. As such, after twelve years at the helm of Grammarly, I am passing the baton to our current Global Head of Product, Rahul Roy-Chowdhury, who will become CEO on May 1.”



Hoover also wrote that Grammarly is a “deeply technical, product-led company” and Chowdhary’s product and technical background will come handy for this role.

We’re excited to announce that @rahulrc will be Grammarly’s next CEO, effective May 1, and @noaml joins Grammarly as Chief Product Officer today.



Chowdhary is an alumnus of premium colleges such as Stanford University, Columbia University and Hamilton College. Before joining Grammarly in March 2021, he was on the helm of leading roles at tech behemoths such as Google and Amazon. The incoming CEO’s longest stint was with Google where he worked for 14 years. He left the company in March 2021 after serving as the Vice President of Product Management for over a year.



“During his two years at Grammarly, Rahul has focused on driving excellence and helped us up-level as a company. He has pushed our thinking and driven the organization forward with clarity, keen judgment, and sound decision-making. Under Rahul’s leadership, we also took a big step forward with our product, increasing quality and introducing solutions to help beyond the revision stage of communication,” Hoover wrote.



He also announced that Noam Lovinsky and Joe Xavier will be Grammarly’s new Chief Product Officer and Chief Technology Officer respectively.

