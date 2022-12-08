'You never know which meeting is last': The story of Shantanu Naidu, who runs a Ratan Tata-backed start-up

Shantanu Naidu, founder of senior citizenship company Goodfellows, shared in an emotional post what inspired him to begin something of his own, a start-up, in other words. “Why did you start Goodfellows India ” is a question that I have always answered with the face of this gentleman,” he wrote on social media platform, LinkedIn.



Naidu then goes on to narrate the stories of Mr and Mrs Punjabi, the senior couple who welcomed him to their apartment when he came to Mumbai five years ago. He also wrote how they took care of him especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Fed me, parented me in the lockdown and uncle always made sure a hot plate came to me before he sat down to eat,” he reminisced.



Naidu in return made sure to spend enough time with them. “All I had to offer in exchange, was time.”

He also wrote that the gentleman passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. His compassion has left such a deep impression on his mind that whenever someone asks him why he started Goodfellows, the face of Mr Punjabi always pops up.



The last time Naidu met Mr Punjabi was at a Goodfellows event in Mumbai last year. He also affirmed that the elderly gentleman had told him that it was the best day of his life, even better than his wedding day.



“He will be missed this year, a lot. You never know which meeting is the last,” Naidu wrote.



Goodfellows was launched by Naidu in September 2022, a general manager working in Ratan Tata’s office. The Cornell University-educated founder recognised a gap when he realised that senior citizens undergo loneliness and are in need of companionship.



This led him to launch the start-up which hires young people having emotional intelligence and empathy known as ‘grandpals’ to interact with the senior citizens. Since its inception, the company has been working with about 20 elders.

