Zomato to launch 'Zomato Pro Plus'; offers unlimited free deliveries

Food ordering and delivery company Zomato will be launching 'Zomato Pro Plus' to give unlimited free deliveries to select customers for their orders, Deepinder Goyal, the company's founder, MD and CEO, said.



Goyal took to Twitter to announce the launch of Zomato Pro Plus. He said one of the most requested features from the company's customers has been to provide free deliveries, like online e-tailer Amazon's Prime subscription.



"So… in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for select customers…," Goyal said.



All Zomato Edition Black credit card holders (🙋‍♂️) will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus. Everybody else will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app. Fatafat le lena, baad mein shayad nahin milega. — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 2, 2021





Also Read: SIAM postpones Auto Expo 2022 due to COVID-19 uncertainties

Goyal said that while all Zomato Edition Black credit card holders will automatically be upgraded to Zomato Pro Plus, everybody else will need to buy the Pro Plus upgrade from the Zomato app.



The company asked its customers to open the Zomato app after 6 pm to check if they have received invitation for Zomato Pro Plus membership. The company will not charge surge fee or distance fee for Zomato 'Pro Plus' members, while they will also get all the benefits of Zomato Pro.



The 'Pro Plus' membership will be available in 41 cities across the country where Zomato offers its Zomato Pro subscription. Under Zomato Pro, the company claims to offer additional discounts on home delivery orders, while it provides up to 40 per cent discount on bill for dining.



Goyal said the company currently has 1.8 million Zomato Pro members. While a 3-month membership for Zomato Pro costs Rs 200, the charge for annual membership is Rs 750.

Also Read: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal tweets on Bengaluru tech hiring scene; draws sharp comments