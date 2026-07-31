At the Business Today Infrastructure Summit, Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor, Business Today, in conversation with Sumant Sinha, Founder, Chairman &amp; CEO, ReNew, discusses India&#039;s remarkable progress in renewable energy. With installed renewable capacity nearing the 300 GW milestone and the country firmly on track to achieve its ambitious 500 GW target, Sinha explains how India has become the world&#039;s second-largest market for new renewable energy additions after China. He highlights the rapid expansion of wind and solar power, record annual capacity additions, and the next phase of India&#039;s clean energy journey. Watch this insightful conversation to understand the opportunities, challenges, and policy priorities that will shape India&#039;s renewable energy future and its transition to a sustainable economy.