BT Infra Summit 2026: India's digital backbone enters next phase as AI, semiconductors & cybersecurity take centre stage

The next phase, they said, will require greater investments in indigenous semiconductor capabilities, AI-ready networks, cybersecurity and resilient digital infrastructure to sustain the country's digital economy.

Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, said the recently announced India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 marks an important step in developing a domestic semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem that goes beyond chip fabrication to include packaging, chemicals and other components of the value chain.

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"The intent is to have India's own manufacturing ecosystem for chipsets, ATMP/OSAT and other parts of the semiconductor value chain. We have already built digital infrastructure through smartphones and 5G. The next step is becoming indigenous," Jain said.

He added that India already contributes nearly 20% of the global talent pool for fabless chip design, although semiconductor manufacturing will require sustained investments, skilled talent and a mature venture capital ecosystem.

Samar Mittal, India Country Business Leader at Nokia, said India has made remarkable progress since the country's first mobile call in 1995 and is now moving into an era where networks will connect intelligence rather than just people.

"We are moving from connectivity at scale to connecting intelligence at scale. As AI becomes part of everyday life, our infrastructure must be resilient, secure and ready for this new era," Mittal said.

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According to Mittal, India's engineering talent, digital public infrastructure and manufacturing capabilities are attracting continued global investments. He said the AI-led technology cycle would further strengthen India's position as a strategic hub for research, innovation and exports.

While highlighting India's leadership in Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), Vinayak Godse, CEO of DSCI, said the country's next phase of growth would depend on addressing issues around trusted data sharing, affordable AI models and cybersecurity.

"The biggest requirement is that people should be able to use digital services without fear—without worrying about privacy being compromised or falling victim to cybercrime. Trust will determine the next phase of India's digital economy," Godse said.

The panellists agreed that as India pursues its Viksit Bharat vision, digital infrastructure will increasingly become as critical as physical infrastructure. Investments in semiconductor manufacturing, AI-ready networks, talent development and cybersecurity, they said, will determine how effectively India can scale its digital economy over the next decade.

Watch the full conversation here