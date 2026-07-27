BT Infra Summit 2026: Policymakers & Leaders To Outline 'Infra India 2047' Vision In Delhi

Business Today, in partnership with the Adani Group, is hosting the Infrastructure Summit 2026 on Friday, July 31, at New Delhi. Centered around the theme "Infra India 2047: Building India's Next Growth Cycle," the premier event gathers leading policymakers, industry heads, and economic experts to deliberate on the roadmap for nation-building. The summit focuses on strategic investments in transport, energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure required to drive India toward becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. Interested attendees can reserve their seats now for this key policy and business forum.