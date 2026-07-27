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BT Infra Summit 2026: Policymakers & Leaders To Outline 'Infra India 2047' Vision In Delhi

BT Infra Summit 2026: Policymakers & Leaders To Outline 'Infra India 2047' Vision In Delhi

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delh,
  • Jul 27, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 27, 2026, 3:15 PM IST

Business Today, in partnership with the Adani Group, is hosting the Infrastructure Summit 2026 on Friday, July 31, at New Delhi. Centered around the theme "Infra India 2047: Building India's Next Growth Cycle," the premier event gathers leading policymakers, industry heads, and economic experts to deliberate on the roadmap for nation-building. The summit focuses on strategic investments in transport, energy, logistics, and digital infrastructure required to drive India toward becoming a multi-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. Interested attendees can reserve their seats now for this key policy and business forum.

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