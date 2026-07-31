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#BTInfrastructureSummit: How India Is Building Its Infrastructure Muscle For 2047

#BTInfrastructureSummit: How India Is Building Its Infrastructure Muscle For 2047

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 8:33 PM IST

Adani presents Business Today Infrastructure Summit brings you "Building Bharat’s Infra Muscle," a deep dive into the key trends shaping India's infrastructure journey. The session explores manufacturing capabilities, engineering innovation and technology that are enabling India's large-scale infrastructure ambitions while driving quality, sustainability and executional excellence. The discussion features Dr Bharat Kaushal, Corporate Officer, Hitachi Ltd, Executive Officer, Hitachi India; Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevator - India & South Asia; Rajeev Garg, Chief Sales Officer, Jindal Stainless; and Ankur Periwal, MD, KPT PIPES. The session is moderated by Business Today TV’s Sakshi Batra. Stay tuned for live updates and key insights.

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