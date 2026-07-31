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#BTInfrastructureSummit: Powering India's New Growth Spurt With Infra, Investment & Innovation

#BTInfrastructureSummit: Powering India's New Growth Spurt With Infra, Investment & Innovation

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani / Pooja Shali
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 10:53 PM IST

Adani presents Business Today Infrastructure Summit brings you "Powering India’s New Growth Spurt," a session exploring the trends, investments and innovations shaping India's infrastructure journey. The discussion focuses on strengthening domestic capacities and unlocking new opportunities to power the country's next wave of economic growth. The session features Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd; Sanjeev Arora, President - Motion Business, ABB India; Palash Srivastava, Deputy Managing Director, IIFCL; and Nilesh Tribhuvann, Managing Partner, White & Brief Advocates and Solicitors. The session is moderated by Business Today TV’s Karishma Asoodani & India Today's Pooja Shali. Stay tuned for live updates, expert insights and key takeaways.

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