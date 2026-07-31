BTInfrastructureSummit: Sagarmala 2.0 And India's Push For Global Trade & Logistics

Adani presents Business Today Infrastructure Summit brings you "Sagarmala 2.0," focusing on how efficient logistics and world-class ports can power India's infrastructure ambitions. The session explores multimodal logistics, port-led development, integrated supply chains, warehousing and technology-enabled freight networks that can help reduce costs and strengthen India's position as a global trade and manufacturing hub. The discussion features Sagar Kadu, Director Logistics, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India; Vaibhav Dange, Infrastructure Expert; Captain Rahul Bhargava, CEO, Seros Shipping; Sunil Vaswani, ED, Container Shipping Lines Association (India); and Vishal Gupta, Executive Director, Deloitte India. This session is moderated by Business Today TV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar.