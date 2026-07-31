BTInfrastructureSummit: The Next Wave Of Capital To Power India's Infrastructure Growth

Adani presents Business Today Infrastructure Summit brings you "Next Wave of Infra Capital," a fireside chat exploring financing models that can unlock the capital needed to accelerate India's next phase of growth. The discussion focuses on the evolving infrastructure financing landscape and the innovative approaches required to mobilise capital for large-scale infrastructure development. Manoj Kumar Dubey, CMD, IRFC, joins the conversation to share insights on financing India's infrastructure ambitions and supporting the country's growth journey. The session is moderated by Business Today TV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar. Stay tuned for live updates, expert insights and key takeaways from the Adani presents Business Today Infrastructure Summit 2026.