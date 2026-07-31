Can Digital Public Infrastructure Transform India's Economy? BT Infrastructure Summit

India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has emerged as one of the country's biggest growth stories, transforming everything from digital identity and payments to healthcare, agriculture and travel. Speaking at the Business Today Infrastructure Summit, Vinayak Godse, CEO of DSCI, explained how India's unique DPI model differs from the US, China and Europe by focusing on scale, accessibility and public infrastructure. He highlighted how initiatives such as Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker and Digi Yatra have laid the foundation for greater productivity, improved user experience and new economic opportunities across multiple sectors.

Joining the discussion, Anku Jain, Managing Director of MediaTek India, spoke about India's rapidly evolving innovation ecosystem, the growing venture capital landscape and the country's semiconductor ambitions. He outlined the key challenges facing India's chip industry, including the need for greater investment, specialised talent and long-term ecosystem development, while expressing confidence that sustained policy support and private investment can help India build a globally competitive semiconductor sector. Watch the full discussion to understand how digital infrastructure and semiconductor manufacturing could shape India's next phase of economic growth.