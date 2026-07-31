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"Critical Minerals Are Shaping The Future": G Kishan Reddy On India’s Next Infra Push

"Critical Minerals Are Shaping The Future": G Kishan Reddy On India’s Next Infra Push

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 8:15 PM IST

At the BT Infrastructure Summit, Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy highlighted how India’s infrastructure needs are evolving beyond roads, railways and ports. He said critical minerals, digital connectivity, semiconductors, renewable energy, battery storage, data centres and strategic industrial corridors are becoming vital to the country’s future. Reddy stressed the importance of a strong coal ecosystem alongside a secure critical mineral supply chain. He also highlighted India’s rapid infrastructure expansion, including growth in national highways and expressways, while pointing to BharatNet and digital public infrastructure as key drivers powering connectivity, economic growth and India’s transformation towards a future-ready economy.

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