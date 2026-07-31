Data Centres, Space & A Stable Rupee: India's Blueprint For The Next Growth Cycle

BT Infrastructure Summit 2026 | Where will India's next wave of infrastructure financing come from? At the Powering India's New Growth Spurt session, Pooja Shali speaks with Palash Srivastava, Deputy MD, IIFCL, on the sectors likely to attract the biggest investments over the coming years. Srivastava says the next growth opportunities lie in data centres, space, intelligent transport systems, shipping and aerospace. He also explains why India must attract long-term foreign capital and why a stable rupee is critical to bringing back FDI and overseas investors. According to him, strengthening financing frameworks and improving currency stability will play a key role in India's infrastructure ambitions. Watch this insightful conversation on where the next big investment cycle could emerge.