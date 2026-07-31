Electrify First, Then Decarbonise: Dr Debajit Palit On India's Energy Independence Roadmap

At the Business Today Infrastructure Summit 2026, Dr. Debajit Palit, Centre Head, Chintan Research Foundation, speaks with Business Today's Sakshi Batra on India's path to energy independence. Palit argues that India's energy transition should focus on "electrons over molecules" by electrifying transport, industry and other end uses to reduce costly fossil fuel imports. He says renewable energy must be rapidly scaled up while nuclear power should gradually replace coal in the long term. Highlighting the potential of compressed biogas (CBG) to reduce gas imports, Palit says India has a clear roadmap to energy security, provided supportive policies, financing and investments are put in place.