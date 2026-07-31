How India Is Redefining Energy Security Amid Global Uncertainty | CEEW's Shalu Agrawal Explains

At the Business Today Infrastructure Summit 2026, Shalu Agrawal, Director – Programmes at CEEW, speaks with Business Today's Sakshi Batra on how India's definition of energy security is evolving amid global geopolitical tensions. She explains how India has moved from ensuring basic energy access to focusing on affordability, reliable supply, resilience against global disruptions, and strategic partnerships. Agrawal highlights India's progress in near-universal electrification, improved power availability, and diversified energy sources while stressing that true self-reliance is about building competitive capabilities and trusted global partnerships rather than producing everything domestically. The discussion explores India's roadmap for a secure energy future.