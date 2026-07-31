IRFC CMD Manoj Kumar Dubey On ₹20 Lakh Crore Rail Funding, IRFC 2.0 & India's Infra Push

At the Business Today Infrastructure Summit 2026, IRFC CMD Manoj Kumar Dubey speaks with Business Today's Shailendra Bhatnagar on India's massive railway infrastructure financing needs. Dubey explains how IRFC's transition to IRFC 2.0 and its Navratna status are driving diversification beyond traditional railway financing. He highlights that seven proposed high-speed rail corridors alone could require nearly ₹16 lakh crore, while the new dedicated freight corridor may cost another ₹4 lakh crore, taking the total funding requirement to around ₹20 lakh crore. He also discusses rail capacity expansion, logistics transformation, and the growing opportunities for infrastructure financing in India's mobility sector.