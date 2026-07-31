Sagarmala 2.0 Explained: How India’s Mega Maritime Push Could Cut Costs, Create Jobs

At the Business Today Infrastructure Summit, BTTV’s Shailendra Bhatnagar spoke exclusively with Sagar Kadu, Director Logistics, Commerce Ministry, and Captain Rahul Bhargava, CEO, Seros Shipping. The discussion focused on Sagarmala and its role in transforming India’s maritime infrastructure. From modernising ports and improving last-mile connectivity to developing coastal communities and industrial clusters, Sagarmala 2.0 aims to strengthen India’s maritime economy, create jobs and improve logistics efficiency. The speakers also highlighted the government’s focus on multimodal connectivity under PM Gati Shakti and the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.