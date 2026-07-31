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The Big Solution To India's Traffic Crisis Explained

The Big Solution To India's Traffic Crisis Explained

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 8:03 PM IST

BT Infrastructure Summit 2026 | Can India's traffic nightmare finally be solved? In this insightful fireside chat, Siddharth Zarabi, Group Editor - Business Today speaks with Vinayak Chatterjee, Founder & Managing Trustee of The Infravision Foundation, on what it will take to fix urban mobility in India. Chatterjee explains why stronger last-mile connectivity, better feeder networks and integrated transport planning are crucial for India's growing cities. He also proposes a bold policy shift - linking central funding and loans to the implementation of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTA) across states. According to him, without coordinated transport systems, congestion will continue despite massive investments in metros and highways. Watch this compelling conversation on the reforms that could transform the daily commute for millions of Indians.

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