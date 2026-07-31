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Why EV Trucks Are Still Missing From India's Highways | BT Infrastructure Summit 2026

Why EV Trucks Are Still Missing From India's Highways | BT Infrastructure Summit 2026

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 31, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026, 11:19 PM IST

BT Infrastructure Summit 2026 | India has invested over ₹10 lakh crore annually in infrastructure, but is that enough to build a globally competitive economy? In this insightful discussion, Pooja Shali speaks with Vinod Aggarwal, Vice Chairman of Eicher Motors and Chairman of VE Commercial Vehicles, on India's next infrastructure challenge. Aggarwal says modern highways are only the beginning, as India must now improve logistics efficiency, supply chains, digital infrastructure and manufacturing competitiveness to achieve its long-term growth ambitions. He also explains why commercial vehicles must become safer, smarter and more fuel-efficient, while highlighting that electric trucks are still some distance away from mass adoption. Watch this compelling conversation on what it will take to power India's next phase of economic growth and infrastructure transformation.

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