Why Is India's Urban Commute Broken? Vinayak Chatterjee Explains India's Biggest Urban Failure

BT Infrastructure Summit 2026 | Why does Delhi's traffic keep getting worse despite new roads, metros and flyovers? Siddharth Zarabi - Group Editor, Business Today in conversation with Vinayak Chatterjee, Founder & Managing Trustee, The Infravision Foundation, explains why India's urban transport system remains broken. He says Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities (UMTAs) exist only on paper in many states, while policy paralysis, bureaucratic silos and poor implementation continue to block meaningful reforms. Chatterjee argues that ministries often refuse to give up control, preventing integrated transport planning. He also points out that citizens and the media have not created enough public pressure to force change. From Delhi's daily commute to global examples like London's transport system, this discussion reveals why millions continue to spend more time on the road every year.