How companies big and small are creating business models around artificial intelligence. And why it will change businesses forever.
This daunting task requires money but makes more money in return.
Focus on global markets helps sonata grow exponentially
Zenatix is helping companies reduce their energy bills
Vaibhav Global has successfully made inroads into the discounted fashion jewellery markets in the US and the UK.
There is only one quality that sets the sectoral winners apart -an unrelenting focus on people.
Varun Berry aims to make Britannia Industries a total foods company in another three years.
Technological improvements are set to transform the wind energy scenario in India.
Small businesses rise up to the challenges of stiffening competition, increasing costs and slowing export markets.
Adtech has taken on global majors in the security systems and solutions space in terms of quality, but has a cost advantage over them.
The awards ceremony of the Most Powerful Women in Indian Business 2014 brought together the very best in the country.
In a time of economic stress, the 13th edition of the Conclave sheds light on ways in which the country can still achieve its full potential.
- Multiple Choice Questions
- Flat Refusal
- The B-Schools Story
- Not just graduates, many start-up founders are seeking admission in MBA courses
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- Soon automakers to deliver cars fitted with number plates: Nitin Gadkari
- CBEC sanctions GST refund claims worth Rs 12,700 crore
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces