Can Centre, states ever agree on taxation rules?

By Yashwant Sinha | Delhi
Can Centre, states ever agree on simple and transparent taxation formula?

It would be a travesty if India's economic growth were to be a prisoner of an antiquated tax regime, multiple and over-lapping tax structures and corrupt compliance officials.

 
 

Why revamping our bureaucracy is a must

India must share its success with the world

Time to add to the agricultural value chain

D. Shivakumar, Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo India, writes about how to make commercial farming work in India.

What's the roadmap to the next White Revolution?

It's time to give every Indian a social security net

Can law be an instrument of social justice?

Ranjeev C. Dubey, Managing Partner, N South, Advocates, outlines what must be done to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor over the next 25 years.

How to rejuvenate and transform the police force

How technology for all may bring banking for all

Air pollution is slow murder; must be stopped

How should India make its working force job worthy?

Sanjeev Duggal, CEO & Director, Centum Learning, a skilling company with presence in 21 countries, writes on how to change India's skills landscape.

Technology doles out hope for healthcare services in rural areas

How can India use 'clean coal' to control emissions

Prospering with the Flow

Innovations can jumpstart our manufacturing

