There is no quality so essential to success of any kind as the quality of perseverance. It overcomes everything...even nature.
Values are important because they allow us to empower our people...If a leader practises certain values, there is no way that the team won't.
You need bright people around you; you must also take a leap of faith and work on a shared vision to build a winning team.
Conflict is inevitable, but the determination to stand by one's decision and see it through is the key to success.
Putting the right team together is a challenging task, but being diligent pays in the longer term.
Authority could be used well or abused, but influence is earned and so is respect.
We all need to be that ideal job candidate who has a passion for the work he is doing and the determination to carry on.
Building a bond of trust between all stakeholders, be it employees, clients or investors, helps tide over crises and generate goodwill.
As a CEO, you need to be able to build trust with all stakeholders - customers, suppliers and with your board and your employees.
Learning from the new kids on the block is one way to keep yourself in sync with the all that's changing and evolving in the world today.
Building a stable and sustainable organisation requires a very long-term outlook and focus on the bigger picture.
Culture is vital to institution building. It requires relentless communication to ensure that purpose, vision and values of the firm are internalised.
Every decision & investment must be dictated by the wishes of the consumer, and how our actions will deliver on his/her expectations.
