Anniversary Special, Business Today magazine, management, CEO
Home
Special coverage
Anniversary Special 2018

'The Best Management Lesson I Learnt'

Team BT | New Delhi
'The Best Management Lesson I Learnt'

Top corporate honchos share their success stories

 
 

'Persistence Overcomes Resistance'

There is no quality so essential to success of any kind as the quality of perseverance. It overcomes everything...even nature.

More

'Build Trust, Take Ownership, Stick to Values'

Values are important because they allow us to empower our people...If a leader practises certain values, there is no way that the team won't.

More

'Build a Great Team & Win'

You need bright people around you; you must also take a leap of faith and work on a shared vision to build a winning team.

More

'Take Your Decision and Stick to It'

Conflict is inevitable, but the determination to stand by one's decision and see it through is the key to success.

More

'Be Patient'

Putting the right team together is a challenging task, but being diligent pays in the longer term.

More

'No Authority Needed to Influence People'

Authority could be used well or abused, but influence is earned and so is respect.

More

'Grit Wins the War'

We all need to be that ideal job candidate who has a passion for the work he is doing and the determination to carry on.

More
 
 

'Honesty Is the Best Corporate Policy'

Building a bond of trust between all stakeholders, be it employees, clients or investors, helps tide over crises and generate goodwill.

More

'Trust Is the Key'

As a CEO, you need to be able to build trust with all stakeholders - customers, suppliers and with your board and your employees.

More

'Be Learning Agile'

Learning from the new kids on the block is one way to keep yourself in sync with the all that's changing and evolving in the world today.

More

'Give More to Earn More'

More

'Be Long-term Greedy'

Building a stable and sustainable organisation requires a very long-term outlook and focus on the bigger picture.

More

'It's All About People'

Culture is vital to institution building. It requires relentless communication to ensure that purpose, vision and values of the firm are internalised.

More

'Meet Expectations'

Every decision & investment must be dictated by the wishes of the consumer, and how our actions will deliver on his/her expectations.

More
Advertisement