Firewalls to Separate Personal From Professional

New principles will govern workplace usage of personal devices. Safeguards will be critical to avoid blurring the divide
Digital and physical mix is leading to a change in the nature of jobs and also bringing in new skill sets in banking
More people are going to be engaged in work outside the formal workforce than inside it
Skilling programmes need to be rapid, flexible and highly personalised. Organisations need to instill a culture of continuous learning
The widening vocational demand-supply gap and poor employability after higher education will skew wages in favour of vocational work
New technologies create completely new markets that could not have existed before
A pyramid denotes age, experience-led hierarchy, timed progression and thus a degree of inertia and age-led journey to the top. We need to challenge that
Companies' outlook will expand to ensuring that business stays committed to community, consumer and the planet
Policymakers, regulators and industries must collectively invest in development of new agile learners by improving education and training systems
Use of high technology in manufacturing is not a job killer as we have believed for years. It can be an engine for all-round growth and prosperity
Focus will be on protecting a company's most precious asset - the emotional well-being of employees
Technology will help support a wide range of work styles, especially flexible working or co-working
