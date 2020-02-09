Anniversary Special, Business Today magazine, management, CEO, jobs, workplace, skills, privacy, employee well-being
Firewalls to Separate Personal From Professional

Zia Mody and Anu Tiwari | New Delhi
New principles will govern workplace usage of personal devices. Safeguards will be critical to avoid blurring the divide

 
 

A Phygital Strategy

Digital and physical mix is leading to a change in the nature of jobs and also bringing in new skill sets in banking

Welcome the Growing Tribe of Gig Workers

More people are going to be engaged in work outside the formal workforce than inside it

Learning Will Be Customised

Skilling programmes need to be rapid, flexible and highly personalised. Organisations need to instill a culture of continuous learning

The Eight-hour Workday is Dead

Greater Polarisation in Pay from On-demand Economy

The widening vocational demand-supply gap and poor employability after higher education will skew wages in favour of vocational work

AI: A Job Killer or Creator?

New technologies create completely new markets that could not have existed before

Time to Build a New People Pyramid

A pyramid denotes age, experience-led hierarchy, timed progression and thus a degree of inertia and age-led journey to the top. We need to challenge that

Purpose Beyond Profit

Companies' outlook will expand to ensuring that business stays committed to community, consumer and the planet

Digital to Give an Edge

Policymakers, regulators and industries must collectively invest in development of new agile learners by improving education and training systems

Say Hello to the Robo Worker

Use of high technology in manufacturing is not a job killer as we have believed for years. It can be an engine for all-round growth and prosperity

Towards Mind-positive Workplaces

Focus will be on protecting a company's most precious asset - the emotional well-being of employees

Future of Work

Leading experts on the radical changes in jobs, workplace, skills, privacy and employee well-being
Offices to Foster Collaboration

Technology will help support a wide range of work styles, especially flexible working or co-working

Governance by Productivity

For jobs within the government, relevance must take precedence over size and quantity
