Of models and auto expos

Sunny Sen

Car shows these days are as much about new vehicles as about the models posing next to them. Sunny Sen tries to find out more about this growing trend among young women to earn some quick money.

 
 

Auto Expo 2012: A victim of success

Hybrid, electric cars to rule auto sector

Renault launches compact car Pulse

Stunning launches at Auto Expo 2012


Scooters make a comeback

If the 2012 Auto Expo is any indication, the scooters - after nearly getting wiped out a decade ago - are clearly making a comeback.
GM unveils Chevrolet Sail, MPV concept

General Motors India showcases its two new vehicles under Chevrolet brands - a premium hatchback Sail and an MPV concept at the 11th Auto Expo in New Delhi.
Toyota unveils Etios, Liva racing concepts

Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor Corporation unveils Etios and Liva racing concepts at the 11th Auto Expo in New Delhi.
Next Auto Expo may get new location

As many as 1,500 exhibitors and 50 global brands from 24 countries participated the show, which witnessed 58 new launches, including the much-awaited Mini.
Mahindra Group unveils electric car

The Mahindra Group unveils its Reva NXR next generation concept electric vehicle that is expected to be launched in November around Diwali.
Unruly crowds upset Anand Mahindra

The thronging unruly crowds at the Auto Expo had Mahindra Group vice chairman and managing director Anand Mahindra vent his ire at the "dismal" crowd management.
Age of compact SUVs

Experts say the compact SUV could well be a hit with the Indian market which aspires for luxury but at the same time looks for fuel efficiency and value for money.
Maruti to launch MPV Ertiga by March

With new this car, the company will for the first time introduce K-14 VVT 1.4 litre engine in India. The car will also be launched in diesel variant.
Hero MotoCorp unveils first hybrid scooter

Hero MotoCorp on Friday unveiled India's first concept hybrid scooter, which is being developed in association with a foreign consultant, at the 11th Auto Expo.
BMW launches super salon, Mini

