Best Advice I Ever Got
N.R. Narayana Murthy, Chairman Emeritus, Infosys says he learnt one of the most important lessons from his favourite teachers.
The chairman of Godrej Group says the best advice he ever got was from his mother, who put him on an allowance from which he had to manage every expenditure.
Shivinder Singh, Vice Chairman, Fortis Healthcare says he didn't heed the best advice initially till life beat him into realising that he should follow it.
Bajaj Auto Rajiv Bajaj says the best advice that I ever got was upon reading The Organon of Medicine by Dr Samuel Hahnemann.
Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal says he got the best advice from the Bhagwad Gita which advocates the concept of Trusteeship.
K.V. Kamath, Non-Executive Chairman, Infosys and ICICI Bank says the best advice taught me to always challenge the status quo and to not be daunted by a change in orbit.
Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Resources says two pieces of advice from my father have remained the guiding force of my journey.
Leela Group chairman C.P. Krishnan Nair says the best advice has been my source of inspiration and guidance over the years.
Subhash Chandra Chairman, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd & Essel Group says the best advices helped him gain credibility.
Shiv Nadar, Founder & Chairman, HCL and Shiv Nadar Foundation, says he got the best advice from late C.K. Prahalad
Y.C. Deveshwar, Chairman, ITC Limited says the best advice he has received is to listen to his inner voice.
V.G. Siddhartha, Founder, Cafe Coffee Day says the best advice he ever got prompted him to buy coffee estates in Karnataka and diversify investments.
