Business Today brings you the most comprehensive rankings of the Top B-Schools in India for 2014. The survey done by BT and MDRA ranks the business schools on living experience, placement performance, selection process, future orientation among other criteria.
The 2014 edition of Business Today's survey of India's top B-Schools, in partnership with MDRA, reveals campus dynamics.
Marketing overdrives are largely driven by the need for older B-schools like IIM-C and XLRI to stand out and differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace.
A new kind of B-school caters to the working professional who cannot afford to take a sabbatical for further study.
According to observers, often bureaucrats sans critical training in business are at a disadvantage, forcing many to arm themselves with an MBA.
