B Schools: Overall order of merit

Business Today brings you the most comprehensive rankings of the Top B-Schools in India for 2014. The survey done by BT and MDRA ranks the business schools on living experience, placement performance, selection process, future orientation among other criteria.

 
 

BT-MDRA rank India's Best B-Schools for 2014

The 2014 edition of Business Today's survey of India's top B-Schools, in partnership with MDRA, reveals campus dynamics.

How older B-schools are boosting their brand

Marketing overdrives are largely driven by the need for older B-schools like IIM-C and XLRI to stand out and differentiate themselves in a crowded marketplace.

Universities rejig courses to include liberal arts

Learn while you earn with these online B-schools

A new kind of B-school caters to the working professional who cannot afford to take a sabbatical for further study.

Why defence services personnel retire early to study MBA

An increasing number of people from the Army, Navy and Air Force are opting for early retirement to go to management schools and carve out a second career for themselves.
GIM focuses on making students industry ready

Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is trying to bridge the gap between finishing a course and becoming productive for an organisation.
Rajagiri Centre aims at social sensitisation

B-schools are adapting to meet industry demand

New IIMs see opportunity amid challenges

After graduation, do you really need an MBA?

Bureaucrats seek MBA degree for better career

According to observers, often bureaucrats sans critical training in business are at a disadvantage, forcing many to arm themselves with an MBA.

BIMTECH aims to create ethical global leaders

AIPM-Delhi's curriculum makes it stand out

Asia-Pacific Institute of Management's dedicated team ensures viable and sustainable relations with the industry.
FLAME School imparts complete education

FLAME School of Business looks at education in a holistic manner -students not only learn business and management skills, but are also made aware of the society at large.
