Best Banks 2015
The oldest banking award in the country just got a qualitative makeover.
The Bank has aggressively scaled up its footprint with the acquisition of ING Vysya Bank.
Deutsche Bank is facing headwinds in other parts of the globe, but has hit pay dirt in India.
India's largest bank is using technology and banking correspondents in a big way to take financial services to remote areas.
In the past four years, the gross NPAs of banks have climbed up from 2.36 per cent to 4.3 per cent of total assets to Rs 3,23,344 crore.
In the middle of a global restructuring exercise, Credit Suisse AG, India, is carving out a unique way to map its growth path.
