Best Banks in India 2014
India's banking landscape is set to change with the impending entry of many lenders. Business Today's 2014 listing of the country's best banks celebrates those who look the most ready to face the challenges.
HDFC Bank is already a market leader in e-commerce. "Almost 45 per cent of the transactions are on our (debit or credit) cards," says Aditya Puri.
RBL, under Managing Director and CEO Vishwavir Ahuja, actually went and bought the credit card business of Royal Bank of Scotland in August 2013.
A brief look at those who topped in various categories.
HDFC Bank is morphing into a full-scale digital bank and is also exploring opportunities in the semi-urban and rural areas, says MD and CEO Aditya Puri.
YES Bank can record growth and scale up operations without acquiring other banks, says Rana Kapoor, Founder and CEO.
Foreign banker Romesh Sobti, 64, has transformed IndusInd Bank in the last six year. The MD and CEO talks about the bank's 20-year journey with Business Today.
Business Today speaks with Brijesh Mehra, Country Executive (India), RBS, on the bank's strategy in India, its expansion plans and more.
Using technology and innovation, Romesh Sobti has transformed IndusInd Bank in the last six years.
Yes Bank has taken giant strides forward, making its debut in the large bank category in the BT-KPMG study.
Jaideep Khanna, CEO and Country Head of Barclays India operations, speaks with Business Today on the bank's business in the country and future plans.
RBL Bank has completely shed its the image of an old private sector bank under CEO Vishwavir Ahuja. Ahuja discusses the bank's new initiatives with Business Today-
BT-KPMG present India's Best Banks 2014 full ranking in large, mid-sized, small and very small categories.
