Best Banks of India 2013
Indian banks face challenges as the economy slows and loan defaults mount. We raise a toast to those who braved the headwinds.
Most have realised that social media offers an invaluable opportunity to reach sections of the target audience, particularly the youth.
Stung by the financial crisis of 2008, foreign banks have curbed their exuberant retail lending and are back in clover again.
The new banks cannot survive by being mirror images of existing banks. They have to harness their knowledge based on products they are familiar with.
