India's Best CEOs

Team BT | New Delhi
Mukesh Ambani was chosen as the champion of champions by the jury from the four winners of the size categories.

 
 

The Moti Vator

Vinod Dasari's focussed leadership helped debt-ridden Ashok Leyland avoid a crash and turn around.

When Less Is More

Despite no big product launches in the US last year, Natco Pharma gained from its strategy of focussing on a few big products. It now hopes to build on this.

How We Did It

The shortlisting process accounts for both quantitative as well as qualitative aspects.

Value Hunter

Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Steel, buys when everyone sells.

The Road Warrior

Kenichi Ayukawa led Maruti to a position of historic strength in 2017/18 and is prepping the company for future challenges.
A People's Man

CP Gurnani's formula is to break down complex issues and tackle the parts one by one.

Mr Nuts & Bolts

The Taste Meister

Britannia Industries' MD Varun Berry is set to turn the company into a total foods company.

The Risk Manager

Rajeev Jain has the unique ability to think like a customer and come up with marketable products.

Crazy Over Cement

Shree Cement believes in being different. So, it expanded during a downturn, and even bought a Gulf-based company. The bold bets are set to pay off.

Mr Big Picture

Mukesh Ambani is betting on consumer businesses to take RIL's story forward.

Circuit Maker

IS Jha's focus on speed of execution of projects has done wonders for PowerGrid.

Fit For Future

Alliances with right partners will be key in building a sustainable and smart business ecosystem.
The Visionary

Azim Premji is not only one of India's biggest entrepreneurs, he is also the face of corporate philanthropy.

