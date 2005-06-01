BT SPECIALS
- BEST B-SCHOOLS
- BT500
- REBRAIN OR ROT
- THE RISE OF BITCOIN
- INDIA'S BEST EMPLOYERS
- HOTTEST YOUNG EXECUTIVES
- CLEANTECH
- TOP EMERGING COMPANIES
- BEST CFOs
- BEST BANKS
- COOLEST START-UPS
- BEST INNOVATIONS
- MOST POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMEN
- WOMEN'S ISSUE
- BEST SMEs
- LUXURY SPECIAL
- BEST CEOs
- MINDRUSH
- ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
- UNION BUDGET
MAGAZINE ARCHIVES
- BUSINESS TODAY
- BT MORE
- MONEY TODAY
- GADGETS AND GIZMOS
Best CEOs in India 2014
The king is dead, long live the commoner. May she also stay out of CAG reports.
Under Anand Mahindra's leadership, M&M is scaling up its existing businesses and also betting big on new ones.
At work, G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and CEO of Dr. Reddy's Labs can take both the wide-angle and the close-up view - different mentors taught him the value of each.
Bhadresh Shah raised Rs 148 crore by selling shares of AIA to the public at Rs 315 a piece. The shares are now trading close to Rs 1,100 on stock exchanges.
As part of the top management, Mistry played a major role in HDFC's forays into banking, insurance and asset management.
Bali's focus on the health-plus-taste agenda worked and the company's revenue quadrupled to Rs 6,342 crore in 2013/14 from Rs 1,615 crore in 2005/06.
TCS CEO N Chandrasekaran is a gadget freak. He says everything the company would do from now on would have a digital flavour.
Mehan says his approach to business has been influenced by his interactions with industry leaders over time.
In almost every way, Royal Enfield's balance sheet and bikes mirror Siddhartha Lal as a person and leader.
Salil Singhal is focused on making PI Industries a billion-dollar chemical company, growing its presence in key business verticals.
Mahindra Finance has transformed from being a captive finance company to becoming India's largest non-banking finance company in the rural and semi-rural areas.
What enables Mariwala, 63, to multi-task so well? He says simply that he is "wired" to do many things at the same time.
- Amul Dairy MD K Rathnam resigns amid corruption allegation, Board denies charges
- Honda to recall 56,194 models of Activa, Grazia, Aviator
- Bajaj Auto stock trading higher on 23% rise in March sales
- Can Fin Homes stock falls up to 8% after Canara Bank calls off divestment process
- FPI inflows into stocks more than halved to Rs 26,000 crore in FY18
- MyFitnessPal breach: Data of 150 million users compromised
- Apple iOS 11.3 update: All you need to know from new Animojis to Battery Health features
- Apple releases iOS 11.3 for iPhones, iPads; adds new Battery Health setting
- Facebook begins 'fact-checking' photos and videos
- ISRO places GSAT-6A in orbit to boost mobile communication, help Armed forces