Best CEOs of India 2013
They have led their companies with elan and vigour, ensuring high growth despite the difficult economic environment. Business Today, with knowledge support from PwC India, presents India's Best CEOs in 2013.
Nitin Paranjpe has been declared best CEO (MNC) and best CEO (FMCG) by Business Today at Mind Rush 2013.
Sehgal, the chairman of India's largest auto component maker, has been declared as the best CEO (auto ancillaries) by Business Today in 2013.
Ram Charan speaks to N. Madhavan on the changing role of CEOs, whether they are born or made and most importantly, if they should be loved or feared
CEOs are not born. They are made. They grow into that position. We asked our CEO winners if they had any weaknesses and how they overcame them. Here is what they said:
