Business Today list of best chief financial officers of India 2012
Best CFOs 2012

BT awards India's best CFOs

Alokesh Bhattacharya
From Left: C. Ramakrishnan, Jayesh Merchant, Ravi S. Gupta, Ramesh Swaminathan, V. Ramesh, Asok Kumar Sinha, Jyotsna Sharma, V.S. Parthasarathy, S. Mahalingam, Shobinder Duggal

The Business Today-YES Bank Best CFO Survey & Awards entered its third year. This year, we introduced two new awards - Best CFO of an MNC, and Best Woman CFO.

 
 

India's Best CFOs: The winners

The country's top number crunchers talk about their winning approach.
Concept of virtual CFOs fast catching on in India

C. Ramakrishnan bags best CFO award

Best CFOs 2012: How we ranked them

Business Today's Alokesh Bhattacharyya on India's best financial managers, how we ranked them, and why the list matters.
