Indian CFOs may no longer be risk averse

Mahesh Nayak
"Though risk management will continue to remain in focus, the hopes of an expected revival will see CFOs starting to take risks..." says L&T CFO R Shankar Raman.

 
 

The success mantra of India's best CFO

Petronet can raise debt on its ratings: RK Garg

Besides, the company, which posted a net profit of Rs 1,149 crore in 2012/13, doesn't depend on its promoters for funding.
Man behind Speciality Restaurants' success

CFO Rajesh K Mohta's approach has helped the company improve profitability. Its income from operations nearly tripled to Rs 226.9 crore in 2012/13 in 5 years.
How Pratibha Advani helped NIIT transform

The NIIT CFO and her team have worked extensively to win large projects, which are above $10 million, like the ones with Euro Star, Virgin Australia and Cathay Pacific.
Ravanan's plan helped Mindtree reap gains

CFO Rostow Ravanan has implemented many processes for good governance at Mindtree. He also led the company's initial public offering in February 2007.
'Utilising debt smartly is key to success for CFOs'

Alembic Pharma is much better placed now than it was ten years ago, says Raj Kumar Baheti, Director & President (Finance) of the company.
Tapan Buch plays key role in social initiatives

L Kulshrestha has helped GMDC cut costs

Lavanya Kulshrestha outsourced several projects, introduced etendering and offered a voluntary retirement scheme to employees.
Subramaniam-led Titan is bringing social change

The company's project for its artisans - Karigar Parks - is a model for social development and profitability going hand in hand.
Kevin P D'SA has helped Bajaj Auto rein in costs

Murthy helps Mphasis manage liquidity better

Batra helped Pidilite tide over market conditions

Over the past five years, Pidilite has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 18 per cent despite the tough market conditions.
How Subramanian helped his co reach 23% profit

Ramakrishnan Subramanian, VP - Finance, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer says CFOs have always been significant contributors to the success of the organisations.
Bhandari rejigged interest rates for Shree Cement

