Best companies to work for 2015

Google India best company to work for: BT Survey

PB Jayakumar

This is the 14th edition of the 'Best Company to Work For Survey', which has 25 winners from various industry sectors.

 
 

Accenture Programmed To Deliver

Pande, Managing Director, HR, Accenture India knows that he has struck the right chord with the employees.
And the Leaders Are...

Companies set high benchmarks in nurturing talent.

Internet-based firms catching up fast as best companies to work for

The annual BT-PeopleStrong survey finds that companies such as Amazon and Flipkart, are moving up the aspirational ladder.
Building a Dynamic Digital Workforce

The 'start-up' buzzword has created a positive circle of influence in the overall ecosystem.
Talent Incubators

Companies that made it to the top 25 have been focusing on inclusive growth and nurturing future leaders.

How We Did It

This is the 14th edition of the annual BT 'The Best Companies to Work for in India' survey.

Pilot, Fail or Conquer

The freedom to pursue your dream to make a difference to humanity keeps Google a vibrant organisation.

What Women Want

Best employers for women will strive to have 40 per cent women in the total workforce, spread across levels.

