Best companies to work for 2015
This is the 14th edition of the 'Best Company to Work For Survey', which has 25 winners from various industry sectors.
Pande, Managing Director, HR, Accenture India knows that he has struck the right chord with the employees.
Companies set high benchmarks in nurturing talent.
The annual BT-PeopleStrong survey finds that companies such as Amazon and Flipkart, are moving up the aspirational ladder.
The 'start-up' buzzword has created a positive circle of influence in the overall ecosystem.
Companies that made it to the top 25 have been focusing on inclusive growth and nurturing future leaders.
This is the 14th edition of the annual BT 'The Best Companies to Work for in India' survey.
The freedom to pursue your dream to make a difference to humanity keeps Google a vibrant organisation.
Best employers for women will strive to have 40 per cent women in the total workforce, spread across levels.
